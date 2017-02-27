Albuquerque Decommissioned After 33 Years of Service

KEYPORT, Wash. (Feb. 27, 2017) Cmdr. Donald Tenney, left, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) is presented with Albuquerque’s commissioning pennant by the Chief of the Boat, Senior Chief Sonar Technician Neal Bederson, during a decommissioning ceremony held at Keyport Undersea Museum. Albuquerque was commissioned May 21, 1983 at Naval Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

