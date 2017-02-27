Albuquerque Decommissioned After 33 Years of Service

KEYPORT, Wash. (Feb. 27, 2017) Cmdr. Donald Tenney, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) arrives at Albuquerque’s decommissioning ceremony at Keyport Undersea Museum. Albuquerque concluded 33 years of service as the second U.S. Navy warship to be named after Albuquerque, New Mexico. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

