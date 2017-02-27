Albuquerque Decommissioned After 33 Years of Service

KEYPORT, Wash. (Feb. 27, 2017) Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander, Submarine Group 9, delivers remarks during the decommissioning ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) held at the Keyport Undersea Museum. Commissioned May 21, 1983, Albuquerque deployed 21 times, participated in 18 major international naval exercises, and performed 1075 successful dives throughout the boats’ 33 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

