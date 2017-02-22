Secretary Larry Hall visits SJAFB

Secretary Larry Hall, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, shakes hands with Maj. Daniel Connors, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron operations officer Feb. 22, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Connors answered questions about the capabilities of the F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during Hall’s tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

