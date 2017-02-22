Secretary Larry Hall visits SJAFB

Secretary Larry Hall, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Col. Christopher Sage, 4th Fighter Wing commander, discuss the F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, Feb. 22, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The U.S. Air Force considers the F-15E Strike Eagle to be one of the most proficient multi-role, air-to-air and air-to-ground strike fighters active today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 15:54
Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
