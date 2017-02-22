Col. Christopher Sage (left), 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Secretary Larry Hall (third from right), North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, see an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during a base tour, Feb. 22, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The visitors learned about the capabilities of the F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during their tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 15:54
|Photo ID:
|3192136
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-HV022-0155
|Resolution:
|5478x3657
|Size:
|16.81 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary Larry Hall visits SJAFB [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
