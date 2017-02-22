Secretary Larry Hall visits SJAFB

Secretary Larry Hall, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, tours the base with Col. Christopher Sage, 4th Fighter Wing commander, Feb. 22, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Sage discussed his mission, vision and priorities with Hall during the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

