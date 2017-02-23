10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Chaplain Maj. James Key addresses a large audience as part of the Fort Drum Black History Month observance at the Commons on February 23, 2017. Key's speech highlighted the "unsung heroes and sheroes" who pave the way for young African American children to achieve greatness through education. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 14:17 Photo ID: 3191919 VIRIN: 170223-A-WJ486-909 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 6.86 MB Location: NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.