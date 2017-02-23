10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Chaplain Maj. James Key delivers an impassioned speech to a full house during Fort Drum's Black History Month observance at the Commons on February 23, 2017. Key's speech focused on this year's theme: The Crisis in Black Education.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 14:17
|Photo ID:
|3191914
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-WJ486-886
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month
