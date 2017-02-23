Mrs. Allison Gunter performs a soulful rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Black History Month observance at the Commons on Fort Drum February 23, 2017. Originally written as a poem, the song is now the official song of the National Assosciation for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and is also commonly known as the Black National Anthem. (Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 14:17 Photo ID: 3191911 VIRIN: 170223-A-WJ486-831 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 7.14 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.