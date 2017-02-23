Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month

Mrs. Allison Gunter performs a soulful rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Black History Month observance at the Commons on Fort Drum February 23, 2017. Originally written as a poem, the song is now the official song of the National Assosciation for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and is also commonly known as the Black National Anthem. (Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)
