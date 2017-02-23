(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Cpl. Elvis Imes (left, drums) and Spc. Anthony White (right, podium) perform a musical piece in honor of Black History Month during Fort Drum's Black History Month observance at the Commons on February 23, 2017. The piece highlighted the importance of relying upon each other to accomplish great things. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 14:17
    Photo ID: 3191913
    VIRIN: 170223-A-WJ486-859
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Equal Opportunity
    Black History Month

