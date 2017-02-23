Cpl. Elvis Imes (left, drums) and Spc. Anthony White (right, podium) perform a musical piece in honor of Black History Month during Fort Drum's Black History Month observance at the Commons on February 23, 2017. The piece highlighted the importance of relying upon each other to accomplish great things. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)
This work, Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fort Drum Community Celebrates Black History Month
