‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training

POCHEON, South Korea – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to conduct an attack on simulated enemy forces during exercise Warrior Strike 5 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea Feb. 16. During the four-day long exercise, the Soldiers of 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Rgmt., along with other U.S. and South Korean forces, trained to locate, identify and neutralize enemy weapon of mass destruction sites. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

