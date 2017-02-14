‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training

CAMP MOBILE, South Korea – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to board a CH-47 Chinnook helicopter during the start of exercise Warrior Strike 5 on Camp Mobile, South Korea Feb. 14. Warrior Strike 5 was a joint four-day exercise between the U.S. and South Korean forces that tested their skills in counter weapons of mass destruction operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

