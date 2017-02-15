POCHEON, South Korea – Soldiers from the 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division / ROK-US Combined Division, analyze simulated chemical substances during exercise Warrior Strike 5 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea Feb. 15. The 23rd Chem. Bn. worked in conjunction with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and other U.S. and Republic of Korea forces in order to train in counter weapons of mass destruction operations. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:30 Photo ID: 3191174 VIRIN: 170215-A-CZ808-002 Resolution: 4021x2872 Size: 938.07 KB Location: POCHEON, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.