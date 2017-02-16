POCHEON, South Korea – A U.S. Army Soldier from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, coordinates movement with a South Korean Army soldier during exercise Warrior Strike 5 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea Feb. 16. The four-day long exercise included more Republic of Korea Army soldiers than any previous Warrior Strike exercise. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:30 Photo ID: 3191176 VIRIN: 170216-A-CZ808-002 Resolution: 3954x2824 Size: 1.04 MB Location: POCHEON, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.