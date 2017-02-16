(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training [Image 2 of 4]

    ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training

    POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    POCHEON, South Korea – A U.S. Army Soldier from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, coordinates movement with a South Korean Army soldier during exercise Warrior Strike 5 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea Feb. 16. The four-day long exercise included more Republic of Korea Army soldiers than any previous Warrior Strike exercise. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:30
    Photo ID: 3191176
    VIRIN: 170216-A-CZ808-002
    Resolution: 3954x2824
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: POCHEON, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training
    ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training
    ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training
    ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Iron Rangers’ hone skills during counter WMD training

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    Camp Mobile
    Camp Hovey
    16th Infantry Regiment
    Exercise
    1st Battalion
    Partnership
    Republic of Korea
    Joint Operations
    1st Infantry Division
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Fight Tonight
    Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT