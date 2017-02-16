POCHEON, South Korea – A U.S. Army Soldier from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, coordinates movement with a South Korean Army soldier during exercise Warrior Strike 5 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea Feb. 16. The four-day long exercise included more Republic of Korea Army soldiers than any previous Warrior Strike exercise. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)
'Iron Rangers' hone skills during counter WMD training
