170227-N-XK809-152 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Forward lookouts scan the surroundings aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during ship's departure from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 03:37
|Photo ID:
|3190897
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-XK809-152
|Resolution:
|3000x1995
|Size:
|872.7 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
