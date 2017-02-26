(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment.

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170227-N-XK809-060 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Quarter Master Seaman Rachel Dill, from Elgin, Ill., and LSSN Czech Niduaza, from Haverhill, Mass. track lines beening brought up durning the departure of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    forward-deployed
    amphibious assault ship
    LHD 6
    sailors
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    U.S. Navy
    deployment
    Quarter Master
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WeAreBHR

