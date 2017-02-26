170227-N-XK809-060 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Quarter Master Seaman Rachel Dill, from Elgin, Ill., and LSSN Czech Niduaza, from Haverhill, Mass. track lines beening brought up durning the departure of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 03:37
|Photo ID:
|3190888
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-XK809-060
|Resolution:
|1995x3000
|Size:
|727.96 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT