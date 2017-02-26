170227-N-XK809-060 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Quarter Master Seaman Rachel Dill, from Elgin, Ill., and LSSN Czech Niduaza, from Haverhill, Mass. track lines beening brought up durning the departure of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 03:37 Photo ID: 3190888 VIRIN: 170227-N-XK809-060 Resolution: 1995x3000 Size: 727.96 KB Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.