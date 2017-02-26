170227-N-XK809-074 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Capt. Larry McCullen (center), executive officer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), observes ship's departure from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 03:37 Photo ID: 3190891 VIRIN: 170227-N-XK809-074 Resolution: 3000x1995 Size: 673.03 KB Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.