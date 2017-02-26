170227-N-XK809-074 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Capt. Larry McCullen (center), executive officer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), observes ship's departure from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 03:37
|Photo ID:
|3190891
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-XK809-074
|Resolution:
|3000x1995
|Size:
|673.03 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
