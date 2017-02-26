170227-N-XK809-124 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mates (Fuel) pulls a JP-5 fuel hose for inspection on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 03:37 Photo ID: 3190894 VIRIN: 170227-N-XK809-124 Resolution: 3000x1995 Size: 819.74 KB Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.