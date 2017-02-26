(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment.

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170227-N-XK809-124 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mates (Fuel) pulls a JP-5 fuel hose for inspection on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 03:37
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment. [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment.
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    forward-deployed
    amphibious assault ship
    LHD 6
    sailors
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    U.S. Navy
    deployment
    command triad
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WeAreBHR
    ABFs

