    CMSAF Wright visits WPAFB [Image 4 of 6]

    CMSAF Wright visits WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright addresses a group of chiefs from around Air Force Materiel Command during AFMC’s Chiefs Orientation Course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2017. During his time with the chiefs, Wright addressed some of his priorities as CMSAF, such as the importance of developing leaders and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 11:55
    Photo ID: 3186911
    VIRIN: 170224-F-AV193-1007
    Resolution: 4699x3137
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Wright visits WPAFB [Image 1 of 6], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT