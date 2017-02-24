Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright walks with Chief Master Sergeant Jay France, Command Chief for Air Force Materiel Command after arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2017. CMSAF Wright was visiting Air Force Materiel Command and spoke at the AFMC Chiefs Orientation Course. (U.S. Air Force photo/Wesley Farnsworth).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 11:55
|Photo ID:
|3186904
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-AV193-0001
|Resolution:
|5555x3708
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMSAF Wright visits WPAFB [Image 1 of 6], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT