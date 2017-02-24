Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright walks with Chief Master Sergeant Jay France, Command Chief for Air Force Materiel Command after arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2017. CMSAF Wright was visiting Air Force Materiel Command and spoke at the AFMC Chiefs Orientation Course. (U.S. Air Force photo/Wesley Farnsworth).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 11:55 Photo ID: 3186904 VIRIN: 170224-F-AV193-0001 Resolution: 5555x3708 Size: 1.77 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Wright visits WPAFB [Image 1 of 6], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.