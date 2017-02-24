CMSAF Wright visits WPAFB

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright addresses a group of chiefs from around Air Force Materiel Command during AFMC’s Chiefs Orientation Course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2017. During his time with the chiefs, Wright addressed some of his priorities as CMSAF, such as the importance of developing leaders and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

