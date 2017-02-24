CMSAF Wright visits WPAFB

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Jay France, Command Chief for Air Force Materiel Command after arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2017. Also greeting CMSAF Wright are Col. Bradley McDonald, Commander, 88th Air Base Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kathlina Racine, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, and CMSgt. Michelle Jackson, National Air and Space Intelligence Center Command Chief. CMSAF Wright was visiting Air Force Materiel Command and spoke at the AFMC Chiefs Orientation Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

