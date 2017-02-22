Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany

Maj. Gen. Timothy Zadalis, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa vice commander, and Brig. Gen. Phillip Jolly, the U.S. Army Europe deputy commanding general for Mobilizationa and Reserve Affairs, speaks to the media, Feb. 22, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Two large U.S. Air Force C-5M Galaxies transported four AH-64 Apache helicopters from Fort Bliss, Texas in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

