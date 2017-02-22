An AH-64 Apache helicopter is unloaded from an C-5M Galaxy airplane at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Four Apache helicopters were transported in the belly of two U.S. Air Force C-5M Galaxy aircraft during this mission.
This work, Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Tamika Dillard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
