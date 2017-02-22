An AH-64 Apache helicopter is unloaded from an C-5M Galaxy airplane at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Four Apache helicopters were transported in the belly of two U.S. Air Force C-5M Galaxy aircraft during this mission.

Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany