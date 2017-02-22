Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany

Apache crewmembers with 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment arrive at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. They will spend nine months conducting multiple aviation operations throughout Europe, particularly Romania, Latvia and Poland.
