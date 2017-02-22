(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany

    Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany

    GERMANY

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamika Dillard 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Apache crewmembers with 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment arrive at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. They will spend nine months conducting multiple aviation operations throughout Europe, particularly Romania, Latvia and Poland.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 05:04
    Photo ID: 3186534
    VIRIN: 170222-A-TV238-035
    Resolution: 2400x2593
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Tamika Dillard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

