Four Apache helicopters were transported and downloaded from two C-5M Galaxy airplanes at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22. The Apache helicopters came to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as part of the United States' commitment to the security of Europe.
This work, Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Tamika Dillard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany
