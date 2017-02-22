Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' arrive in Germany

Four Apache helicopters were transported and downloaded from two C-5M Galaxy airplanes at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22. The Apache helicopters came to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as part of the United States' commitment to the security of Europe.

