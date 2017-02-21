Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force provide simulated treatment to a U.S. Air Force Airman aboard a JASDF C-130 Hercules as training for exercise Cope North Feb. 21, at Tinian Airfield. Airmen from each air force took turns practicing aeromedical evacuation operations aboard each other’s C-130 airframes over three days of training. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 02:37 Photo ID: 3186447 VIRIN: 170221-F-EZ126-0046 Resolution: 761x534 Size: 144.91 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.