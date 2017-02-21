Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force provide simulated treatment to a U.S. Air Force Airman aboard a JASDF C-130 Hercules as training for exercise Cope North Feb. 21, at Tinian Airfield. Airmen from each air force took turns practicing aeromedical evacuation operations aboard each other’s C-130 airframes over three days of training. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 02:37
|Photo ID:
|3186447
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-EZ126-0046
|Resolution:
|761x534
|Size:
|144.91 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities
