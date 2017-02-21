(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 1 of 4]

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force provide simulated treatment to a U.S. Air Force Airman aboard a JASDF C-130 Hercules as training for exercise Cope North Feb. 21, at Tinian Airfield. Airmen from each air force took turns practicing aeromedical evacuation operations aboard each other’s C-130 airframes over three days of training. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

