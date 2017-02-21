(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 2 of 4]

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen from the U.S., Japanese and Australian air forces transport a simulated patient to a U.S. Air Force C-12 Huron as part of annual exercise Cope North Feb. 21, 2017, at Tinian Air Field. Aeromedical evacuation training was conducted on the Huron to familiarize airmen with patient care on a new airframe. Cope North is a long-standing exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the partnered militaries, bringing together more than 2,700 U.S. Airmen, Sailors and Marines who are training alongside approximately 600 combined JASDF and RAAF participants. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 02:37
    Photo ID: 3186445
    VIRIN: 170221-F-EZ126-0045
    Resolution: 956x539
    Size: 179.06 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities
    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities
    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities
    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    People
    Aircraft
    PACOM
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Power
    USFJ
    KAB
    United States Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT