Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities

Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen from the U.S., Japanese and Australian air forces transport a simulated patient to a U.S. Air Force C-12 Huron as part of annual exercise Cope North Feb. 21, 2017, at Tinian Air Field. Aeromedical evacuation training was conducted on the Huron to familiarize airmen with patient care on a new airframe. Cope North is a long-standing exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the partnered militaries, bringing together more than 2,700 U.S. Airmen, Sailors and Marines who are training alongside approximately 600 combined JASDF and RAAF participants. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU