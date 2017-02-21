(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 4 of 4]

    Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Detrick Hysaw, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, configures a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130 Hercules with Royal Australian Air Force Airmen for patient transport Feb. 21, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Aeromedical evacuation Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Japan, completed medical training with Australian and Japanese airmen during annual exercise Cope North. The 18th AES maintains a forward presence and supports medical contingencies in the Pacific, reaching from the Horn of Africa to Alaska. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

