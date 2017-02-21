Trilateral training expands life-saving capabilities

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Detrick Hysaw, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, configures a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130 Hercules with Royal Australian Air Force Airmen for patient transport Feb. 21, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Aeromedical evacuation Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Japan, completed medical training with Australian and Japanese airmen during annual exercise Cope North. The 18th AES maintains a forward presence and supports medical contingencies in the Pacific, reaching from the Horn of Africa to Alaska. (Courtesy photo)

