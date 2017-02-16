Senior enlisted leaders

170216-F-AM292-118

Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Merritt, Eighth Army Command Sgt. Maj., receives a token of appreciation from Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, 35th ADA Brigade, right, Chief Master Sgt. Alexander Del Valle, 51st Fighter Wing, left, and ROK Sgt. Maj. Moon, Byung-Joon, 6-52 ADA Battalion, far left, for serving as the guest speaker during the joint NCO induction ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base.

