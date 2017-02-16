(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior enlisted leaders [Image 1 of 4]

    Senior enlisted leaders

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2017

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Merritt, Eighth Army Command Sgt. Maj., receives a token of appreciation from Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, 35th ADA Brigade, right, Chief Master Sgt. Alexander Del Valle, 51st Fighter Wing, left, and ROK Sgt. Maj. Moon, Byung-Joon, 6-52 ADA Battalion, far left, for serving as the guest speaker during the joint NCO induction ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior enlisted leaders [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Osan Air Base
    Air Defense Artillery
    ADA
    NCO Induction Ceremony
    Dragon Brigade
    NCO Corps
    ROK
    Suwon Air Base
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Camp Carroll
    2-1 ADA
    51st Fighter Wing
    6-52 ADA
    AMD
    35th ADA

