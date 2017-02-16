Welcome to the NCO Corps

Soldiers, Korean Augmentees to the United States Army and Airmen assigned to 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 51st Fighter Wing, respectively, stand during a joint noncommissioned officer ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The event formally recognizes recently promoted service members into the storied NCO corps. (Photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Caputo)

