    Welcome to the NCO Corps [Image 4 of 4]

    Welcome to the NCO Corps

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers, Korean Augmentees to the United States Army and Airmen assigned to 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 51st Fighter Wing, respectively, stand during a joint noncommissioned officer ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The event formally recognizes recently promoted service members into the storied NCO corps. (Photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Caputo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 02:35
    Photo ID: 3186397
    VIRIN: 170216-F-AM292-128
    Resolution: 5280x2970
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: KR
    GALLERY

    Senior enlisted leaders
    Under the sabers
    Through the arches
    Welcome to the NCO Corps

    Through the NCO arches

    • LEAVE A COMMENT