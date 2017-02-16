Sgt. Choi, Min Gyu, Korean Augmentee to the United States Army, 6-52 ADA Battalion, walks through the NCO arches during the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 51st Fighter Wing joint noncommissioned officer induction ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The event formally recognizes these recently promoted service members into the storied NCO corps. (Photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 02:35
|Photo ID:
|3186409
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-AM292-060
|Resolution:
|4811x3208
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Under the sabers [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT