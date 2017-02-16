Staff Sgt. Alex Kerth, 51st Fighter Wing, walks under crossed sabers during the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 51st Fighter Wing joint noncommissioned officer induction ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The event formally recognizes recently promoted service members into the storied NCO corps. (Photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 02:35 Photo ID: 3186407 VIRIN: 170216-F-AM292-078 Resolution: 4811x3208 Size: 2.62 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Through the arches [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.