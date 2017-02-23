(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frank Cable Shifts Piers [Image 1 of 5]

    Frank Cable Shifts Piers

    GUAM

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Josh Cote 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 23, 2017) Military Sealift Command deck department, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), take down the brow as the ship prepares to transit to Bravo Pier at Polaris Point, Guam, Feb. 23. Frank Cable is forward deployed to the island of Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josh Coté/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Shifts Piers [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    Cable
    MSC
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military Sealift Command
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable
    Sub Tender
    Civilian Mariners
    TWO TENDER CONCEPT

