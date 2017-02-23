Frank Cable Shifts Piers

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 23, 2017) Military Sealift Command deck department, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), take down the brow as the ship prepares to transit to Bravo Pier at Polaris Point, Guam, Feb. 23. Frank Cable is forward deployed to the island of Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josh Coté/Released)

