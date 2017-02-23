170223-N-YM720-053
APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 23 2017) Tugboats move the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) to a different pier in Apra Harbor, Guam Feb. 23. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 22:22
|Photo ID:
|3186042
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-YM720-053
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Shifts Piers [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT