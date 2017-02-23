Frank Cable Shifts Piers

170223-N-YM720-053



APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 23 2017) Tugboats move the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) to a different pier in Apra Harbor, Guam Feb. 23. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)

