    Frank Cable Shifts Piers [Image 3 of 5]

    Frank Cable Shifts Piers

    GUAM

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen McNair 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    170223-N-YM720-049

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 23 2017) Tugboats move the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) to a different pier in Apra Harbor, Guam Feb. 23. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Shifts Piers [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    AS 40
    MSC
    Photojournalist
    MS
    Military
    Military Sealift Command
    U.S.A.
    Navy Photographer
    USS Frank Cable
    MC2
    MC3
    Military Photography
    Military Photographer
    Military Photos
    Navy Photos
    Image of the Day

