U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Efrain A. Mancilla, a chemical biological radiological nuclear clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, gives a class on how to properly secure the M50 field protective mask at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2017. The training ensures every Marine understands the risks associated with a toxic environment and familiarizes them with the M50 field protective mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 20:20
|Photo ID:
|3185886
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-HD015-0069
|Resolution:
|2275x1288
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gas Gas Gas [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
