U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andy King, a chemical biological radiological nuclear clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, dispenses chlorobenzylidene malononitrile during a training event conducted on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Feb. 23, 2017. The training ensures every Marine understands the risks associated with a toxic environment and familiarizes them with the M50 field protective mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 20:20
|Photo ID:
|3185879
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-HD015-0020
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Gas Gas Gas [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
