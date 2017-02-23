U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andy King, a chemical biological radiological nuclear clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 12, dispenses chlorobenzylidene malononitrile during a training event conducted on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Feb. 23, 2017. The training ensures every Marine understands the risks associated with a toxic environment and familiarizes them with the M50 field protective mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 20:20 Photo ID: 3185882 VIRIN: 170223-M-HD015-0042 Resolution: 3247x3003 Size: 4.99 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gas Gas Gas [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.