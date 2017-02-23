(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gas Gas Gas [Image 3 of 5]

    Gas Gas Gas

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron M. Henson, a combat correspondent with the Public Affairs Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, conducts a functions check on his M50 field protective mask during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense training before entering the gas chamber at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2017. The training ensures every Marine understands the risks associated with a toxic environment and familiarizes them with the M50 field protective mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 20:20
    Photo ID: 3185883
    VIRIN: 170223-M-HD015-0061
    Resolution: 2076x2121
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gas Gas Gas [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Gas
    Gas Chamber
    CBRN
    PAO
    Marines

