A 3-D printer at the Fabrication Laboratory prints a rotor for a drone during an open house aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 21, 2017. In anticipation of its official opening scheduled for April, the FABLAB held the open house to showcase the different equipment and capabilities the lab will provide Marines and units aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi Schultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:48 Photo ID: 3184856 VIRIN: 170221-M-PS017-007 Resolution: 4032x2688 Size: 4.62 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Levi Schultz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.