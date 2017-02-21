Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation

Sgt. Stephen Witherow, antitank missile gunner, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, experiments with electrical soldering at the Fabrication Laboratory during an open house aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 21, 2017. In anticipation of its official opening scheduled for April, the FABLAB held the open house to showcase the different equipment and capabilities the lab will provide Marines and units aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi Schultz)

