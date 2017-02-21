(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation [Image 1 of 6]

    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Levi Schultz 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A drone created at the Fabrication Laboratory sits on display during an open house aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 21, 2017. In anticipation of its official opening scheduled for April, the FABLAB held the open house to showcase the different equipment and capabilities the lab will provide Marines and units aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi Schultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:48
    Photo ID: 3184862
    VIRIN: 170221-M-PS017-033
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Levi Schultz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation
    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation
    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation
    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation
    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation
    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Combat Center’s new FABLAB provides tools for innovation

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    MCAGCC
    Corps
    California
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    technology
    CAD
    MAGTFTC
    innovation
    3-D printing
    FABLAB
    Fabrication Laboratory
    computer-aided design

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT