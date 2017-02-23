Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard line up to send off a C-130 carrying deployers to southwest Asia to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel, at the flightline of the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 23, 2017. It is the final deployment using the C-130 model aircraft before the unit transitions to using C-17's

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 11:36 Photo ID: 3184329 VIRIN: 170223-Z-BQ359-1077 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.8 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment [Image 1 of 18], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.