(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment [Image 6 of 18]

    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard line up to send off a C-130 carrying deployers to southwest Asia to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel, at the flightline of the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 23, 2017. It is the final deployment using the C-130 model aircraft before the unit transitions to using C-17's

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 11:36
    Photo ID: 3184329
    VIRIN: 170223-Z-BQ359-1077
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment [Image 1 of 18], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment
    N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airman
    deployment
    c-130 hercules
    145th AW
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    operation freedom's sentinel
    Noth Carolina Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT