A North Carolina Air National Guard C-130 is prepped for take off to cary deploying airmen to southwest Asia to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel, at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 23, 2017. It is the final deployment using the C-130 model aircraft before the unit transitions to using C-17's
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 11:36
|Photo ID:
|3184326
|VIRIN:
|170223-Z-BQ359-1050
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment [Image 1 of 18], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
