N.C. Air Guard's Final C-130 Deployment

A North Carolina Air National Guard C-130 takes off carrying deploying arimen to southwest Asia in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 23, 2017. It is the final deployment using the C-130 model aircraft before the unit transitions to using C-17's.

