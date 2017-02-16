1st MSC Commemorates African American History Month

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians from the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) came together to honor and recognize African American History Month at the Fort Buchanan Community Center, February 16. The commemoration began with an artistic performance in tribute to African Americans by the “Escuela de Bellas Artes de Bayamon” (Bayamon Fine Arts School) and ended with a sampling of African American cuisine.

