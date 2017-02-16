1st MSC Commemorates African American History Month

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians from the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) came together to honor and recognize African American History Month at the Fort Buchanan Community Center, February 16 with Mr. Thomas Whittle, principal for Antilles High School as guest speaker.

